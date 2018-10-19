Ten things to get up to this week in Eastbourne - from Friday October 19

1. Art. The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital’s autumn art exhibition and sale of local art at St Andrew’s Prep School, Meads Street, from 10-4pm on Saturday October 20 and Sunday October 21. There are over 300 paintings by local artists included, with an informal painting demonstration by a well-known local artist at 2pm on Saturday. Money raised will go to the Eastbourne DGH and the FoEH Trio of Special Projects for 2018 for Speech and Language Therapy, Max/Fax and Orthodontics, and Cardiology. Free entry.

2. Comedy. Ease into the weekend with Comedy Seaford at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, on Friday October 19 from 8pm. Hosted by Laura Lexx, the line-up boasts Maureen Younger, Alex Petrovic, Fiona Ridgewell and Annabel Pribelszki. Tickets £10, starts 8pm.

3. Dance. Classical ballet at its finest is performed by Russian State Ballet at the Devonshire Park Theatre with Giselle on Friday October 19 from 7.30pm and Swan Lake on Saturday October 20 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from box office on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

4. Music. Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys play at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday October 20 from 7.30pm. With over ten acclaimed albums, multiple radio broadcasts and regularly featured on TV, it is hard to believe that this 24 year old singer songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist has only been performing live for four years. With youthful exuberance and instrumental virtuosity, Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys have become one of the most in-demand bands on the UK concert and festival scene, and come to Hailsham on the town’s traditional Bonfire night, so expect fireworks. Tickets £22.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk

5. Tribute. Halfway to Paradise is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday October 20 from 7.30pm. Billy Fury was Britain’s own Elvis and this is a spectacular two hour show telling his story with the original members of Billy’s own band Fury’s Tornados and the golden voice of Colin Gold. Featuring the timeless hits such as Last Night Was Made For Love, Wondrous Place, I Will, In Summer & many more. All Tickets £24 available from the box office on 01323 802020 www.royalhippodrome.com

6. Music. John Verity Band plays live at Printers Playhouse on Saturday October 20 from 7.30pm. Expect top blues and rock from ex-Argent guitarist John and his fine band. Tickets £8 from www.onlineticketseller.com.

7. Classical music. Winner of the ESO’s annual young soloist competition Sirius Chau plays Mozart’s Concerto for Flute No 1 in G with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra on Sunday October 21 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church, South Street. Sirius, a rising soloist and orchestral player, has performed at many prestigious venues including the Barbican Centre in London. The concert starts with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture and ends with Dvořák’s New World Symphony. The leader is Lisa Wigmore and the conductor is Graham Jones. Tickets £14 in advance (£12 for ESO Friends) or £15 on the door (£13 for ESO Friends) from Reid and Dean, 43-45 Cornfield Road, or concertmanager@eso.org.uk or 07780 993801.

8. Theatre. He Ain’t Heavy presented by Grania Pickard is a circus-skills packed, physical theatre tribute to an adored brother who happens to be autistic. Performances at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Tuesday October 23 at 7.30pm, and Wednesday October 24 at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 for Tuesday and £7 on Wednesday’s relaxed performance.

9. Drama. Polegate Drama Group presents Round And Round The Garden by Alan Ayckbourn from Thursday October 25 to Saturday October 27. Annie is single and is living with her bedridden mother. She needs a break and arranges a weekend away, so she asks her brother Reg and his wife Sarah to come and look after mum. They are joined by Annie’s sister Ruth and her husband Norman. Meanwhile Tom, her neighbour, is constantly around, trying to pluck up the courage to tell Annie that he is keen on her. Performances are 7.30pm with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.polegatedramagroup.com or from Archers 01323 483348.

10. Music. Maximum R’N’B: The Manfreds with Georgie Fame are at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Thursday October 25 from 7.30pm - an evening of Rhythm and Blues blended with some of the greatest hits ever written. The Manfreds line-up features original members Paul Jones, Mike D’Abo, Tom McGuinness and Mike Hugg with Rob Townsend, Marcus Cliffe and Simon Currie. They are joined by music icon Georgie Fame. Tickets from £28.50.

