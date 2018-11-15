Ten great things to do in Eastbourne this week - starting Friday November 16

1. Film. The entrancing J.K. Rowling movie Fantastic Beasts - The Crimes Of Grimwald (12A) opens at Eastbourne’s Curzon cinema on Friday and runs daily at 2pm, 4.50pm and 7.45pm. Adventures in wizardry starring Eddie Redmayne, Katharine Waterston, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

2. Musicals. West End Boy Band, The Barricade Boys, bring their sold out West End show to the Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday November 16 from 7.30pm. Made up of leading West End male stars who have performed in many of the biggest shows including Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Sound of Music, Jersey Boys and of course Les Misérables - from which the band take their name as they all spent in the West End mega hit. Tickets £24.

Lek And The Dogs at Kino-Teatr SUS-180910-111105001

3. Music. Catch the last couple of gigs at the Dolphin on South Street for the Brakspear Jazz & Blues Festival, which has run every November for the past six years. The line up includes The Dolphin Funk Emsemble on Friday November 16 at 8pm; the ‘house band’ comprising Duncan White on guitar, Phil Williams on keys, Martin Passaur on Sax and flute, Darren Banton on bass and James Chapman on drums. On Saturday November 17 from 5.30 pm there will be The Andy Panayi Quartet playing jazz.

4. Art. There will be an Art Exhibition and Sale of Work by the Society of Eastbourne Artists at Eastbourne Town Hall on Saturday November 17 and Sunday November 18, from 10-4pm. Supporting the Mayor’s charities. Free admission, raffle and refreshments available. See website www.sea-art.co.uk for details or call Andrew on 01323 721700

5. Film. Amazing Hastings director Andrew Kotting has three films showing in a special event at the Towner Art Gallery on Saturday November 17. They start with This Filthy Earth (15) at 11am, then Ivul (15) at 2pm and finally Lek And The Dogs (15) (photo above) at 4.30pm. Andrew will introduce each film, before being joined by Jason Wood (Artistic Director of Film at HOME in Manchester) for an extended Q&A after the final part of the trilogy. Tickets are available for the whole triple bill (£22) and each individual film (£8.50 first two, £10 for Lek And the Dogs).

6. Music. Hastings-based duo Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou are set to release their fifth studio album Fair Lady London on Maiden Voyage Recording Company on November 23rd, and will play a free instore performance at The Vinyl Frontier, Eastbourne, on Saturday November 17 at 7pm. They are touring record stores across the country to celebrate the release alongside a headline London show.

Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou

7. Tribute. If you love the powerful iconic music of The Who do not miss Quadrophenia - The Album Live at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Saturday November 17 from 7.30pm. Backed with exciting, sometimes heart-wrenching, large-screen projection, the emotions, tension and raw power that the music demands is delivered masterfully by The Goldhawks, with amazing replication of The Who’s legendary sound.Tickets £23.

8. Music. The Dave Kelly Blues Band plays live at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday November 17 at 7.30pm. Dave along with Paul Jones was a founding member of the Blues Band some 30 odd years ago and isone of the best blues vocalists and slide guitarists on the circuit. Dave comes to the Pavilion with his own band including Pete Emery, his two sons - Sam on drums, and Homer on bass - and Lou Stonebridge on keyboards. Support comes from the Blue Fingers. Tickets £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

9. Tribute. With 2018 marking 10 years since the release of Adele’s sensational debut album 19, Katie Markham brings an incredible performance to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre to recreate the magic. Hear Katie in Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook on Sunday November 18 from 7.30pm. When X Factor finalist Katie Markham was selected by Adele herself to appear in the BBC Adele Special presented by Graham Norton, she never dreamed she would be both singing live with her idol on stage in London, and launching a brand-new UK touring show all within a year. Tickets £22.50.

10. Music. New Sussex Opera present The Travelling Companion on Thursday November 22 from 7pm at the Devonshire Park Theatre, an opera by Charles Villiers Stanford after a story by Hans Christian Andersen. New Sussex Opera orchestra and chorus, cast includes David Horton, Julien van Mellaerts, Kate Valentine, Pauls Putnins, William Robert Allenby. A fully staged performance by New Sussex Opera of the last of Stanford’s nine operas, “his finest operatic achievement,” which sees an exciting rediscovery, a mysterious stranger, a princess, a wizard and a riddle. Tickets £22, £28, £33 with discounts.

Dave Kelly to perform at Hailsham Pavilion

