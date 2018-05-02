Talking life, love, and growing old

The witty and multi-talented David Baddiel returns to Eastbourne with My Family: Not The Sitcom.

Following a sold-out run at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and two critically acclaimed West End stints, Baddiel has taken this Olivier nominated one-man show to theatres nationwide and comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday May 12 at 7.30pm.

My Family: Not The Sitcom is a show about memory, ageing, infidelity, dysfunctional relatives, moral policing on social media, gold, and gay cats. All tickets £27.50 available from the box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com