Talented performers set to recreate A Midsummer Night’s Dream magic

Gathering in the woods, in readiness for their production are the EODS cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The 111-year-old society is proud to be presenting, arguably Shakespeare’s favourite comedy at Eastbourne’s beautiful Italian Gardens. Nestled between the seafront and Helen Gardens, the disused chalk pit was landscaped as a garden in 1904 and redesigned in the Italianate style in 1922.

The cast consists of the usual talented mix of EODS stalwarts and newcomers. Stepping in to the lead roles of Titania and Oberon are Elly Tipping and Anthony Lusted. Elly recently received excellent reviews for her appearance in Ibsen’s A Doll’s House for The Stables Theatre and Art Centre at Hastings and is delighted to be playing Shakespeare in such an idyllic location, whilst Anthony was a pillar of the Bexhill Amateur Theatrical Society before joining EODS.

Dave Fricker who takes on the role of Puck is no stranger to either EODS or the Italian Gardens, having, among many roles, wowed audiences with his portrayal of Ariel in The Tempest in 2013.

Bristol University student Megan Good, aged just 20, has already received considerable praise for her Shakespearian performances as Rosalind in As You Like It in 2016 and the Courtesan in last year’s The Comedy of Errors.

In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Theseus and Hipployta are celebrating their marriage and are to be

‘entertained’ by a group of tradesmen known as the Rude Mechanicals. Taking their brief very seriously, the incompetent actors, so as to keep their play a surprise, find themselves rehearsing in woods, where they inadvertently trespass on the fairy kingdom, the inhabitants of which cannot resist spreading a little mischief.

The Italian Gardens are set just back from the Seafront at Holywell, and can be reached via the restricted access road by Helen Gardens or from steps a stone’s throw from the Crow’s Nest.

Performances 7.30pm nightly July 25 to August 4 (No performance Sunday July 29) Tickets £14-£19 available now from the Devonshire Park Theatre box office, online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by phone 01323 410000.

For more information visit www.eastbourneshows.co.uk