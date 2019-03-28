Supersleuth Sherlock Holmes is back in world premier coming to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

Sherlock Holmes returns to the stage in a thrilling new adaptation of The Sign Of Four at the Devonshire Park Theatre from April 30 - May 4.

Blackeyed Theatre brings this world premiere to Eastbourne as part of a six month UK tour.

When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Featuring an ensemble cast of actor musicians, this show is crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and one or two brilliant deductions. This faithful adaptation will combine original music composed specially and performed live with high energy theatricality and storytelling.

Director Nick Lane commented: “I don’t think I know anyone over the age of 10 who doesn’t know at least the name Sherlock Holmes. He is part of the literary fabric of this country – hugely popular and hugely adaptable – and his cases with Watson are a blueprint for so many crime novels, films, TV shows and theatre. We have approached this adaptation in a stylised way which will appeal to avid fans of the novel as well as those who simply want to come to the theatre and enjoy a rattling good crime story.” Tickets £16 - £23.50 from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

