Summertime fun with UK tour of Hairspray the musical is on the way

That fabulous feelgood musical Hairspray bounces into Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre this July and promises to be a joyous night of musical theatre and an ideal summer treat for all ages.

It’s Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

It was announced this week that joining the cast will be; Raquel Jones (The Bodyguard, Jesus Christ Superstar) who will be returning to the role of Lil’ Inez having played the part for two years during the West End run of the production. Shak Gabbidon-Williams will be making his professional debut as Seaweed and Dan Partridge (Mama Mia!) takes over the role of Link Larkin. Established musical theatre performer Graham MacDuff will now play the role of Wilbur Turnblad alongside Gemma Lawson as Amber Von Tussle and Rosie O’Hare in the leading role of Tracy Turnblad.

Brenda Edwards (X Factor, Chicago) will continue in the role of Motormouth Maybelle alongside Jon Tsouras (A Chorus Line) as Corny Collins. Matt Rixon (The Ladykillers) as Edna Turnblad, Gina Murray (Chicago and Full Monty) as Velma Von Tussle, Annalise Liard-Bailey as Penny Pingleton.

Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this much-loved musical comedy is the perfect summer night out.

Hairspray is based on the 1988 film of the same name by cult filmmaker John Waters. The musical opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tonys and four Olivier Awards; following this phenomenal success on stage a film of the musical was released in 2007 starring John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Performances will run from July 2 – 7, tickets priced from £28: to book call on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk. The Friends of the Devonshire Park Theatre provide audio description service for all week-long productions