Storms, stories, salty dogs & mini cabaret all at Leaf Hall

Feel the drama of a fearsome storm with Peril At Sea presented by Up The Road Theatre at Leaf Hall in Eastbourne on Tuesday March 5.

Striving against howling winds and pounding waves, a lonely boat struggles on. Those left behind huddle together. As the storm rages, stories, memories, songs and myths tumble out of them, capturing a life lived on and around the sea. Tempers will flare and solace will be sought in this evocative journey into our seafaring past and present. One island, one sea, ever changing, never conquered.

This performance is suitable for anyone aged 12 and over and tickets cost £10.

Also upcoming at Leaf Hall on Saturday March 16 is The Journeys of Captain Silver Crow presented by Dirty Foot Prints Theatre and DCLive. When Captain Silver Crow’s ship anchors up at a mysterious island, there is only one way for the crew to regain freedom; storytelling. Three stories must be told, and they have to be “most unbelievable, most unimaginable yet unequivocally true.”

Captain Silver Crow chooses the least expected teller but then nothing is quite as it seems. Suitable for children aged 14 plus, tickets cost £8.

On Saturday March 23, Thick And Tight is a multiple award winning dance duo exploring mime, gesture and queerness in dance, with a mini cabaret performance, film and a talk.

All start 7pm, tickets from www.onlineticketseller.com or from DC1 Café & Gallery.

