Stage version of best-selling book is spell-binding

Set in a country on the verge of war, themes of friendship and trust are truly tested to the limit in modern day classic The Kite Runner.

Direct from the West End, this stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel will be at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from February 13-17.

The Kite Runner, Hosseini’s first novel, came out in 2003 and has since been published in 70 countries and made into an award-winning film, before being adapted by Matthew Spangler as a West End stage play.

The Independant review of it commented: “Very moving - you would have to be made out of stone not to be deeply affected.”

Told against the backdrop of the fall of Afghanistan’s monarchy, the Soviet invasion, the rise of the Taliban, and mass exodus of refugees, The Kite Runner tells the story of Amir, a young boy from Kabul, whose closest friend is Hassan, his father’s young servant.

The boys’ favourite past-time in peaceful Kabul is competitive kite flying in the blue skies. Hassan is a successful ‘kite runner’ for Amir, having a sixth sense as to where the kite will land and need to be retrieved from before it has even left the sky.

As an adult in America with a career, a wife and a young family of his own, Amir remains racked with guilt over a terrible childhood incident that occurred after a kite tournament, in which he betrayed Hassan’s trust, resulting in a dark unspoken secret and causing the boys to drift apart. When news arrives that the Taliban has murdered Hassan and his wife, Amir seeks redemption by seeking out the fate of their son.

Follow one man’s journey to confront his past and find salvation, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents. Tickets priced £17.50 - £29.50 available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call box office 01323 412000.