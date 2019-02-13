Sooty is back in Eastbourne with his all-new hilarious Magic Show

Izzy Wizzy, let’s get busy! Don’t miss Sooty and his adorable mates in their brand new show at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday March 3 at 11am and 2.30pm.

The little yellow bear is perhaps the only TV star who entertains today’s little ones, their parents when they were children, and very likely their grandparents too.

Having first hit television screens in 1952, Sooty is aging remarkably well and at 67 is still firing on all cylinders in Sooty’s Magic Show.

Direct from their current hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes - and they bring a flying car, singing unicorn and levitating sausage.

Theatre bosses can’t guarantee that there won’t be water pistols involved, but they can promise a lot of laughter and family fun.

With special guest circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialties of Fantasie De La Nuit, the show is a fast-paced and spectacular treat for all ages – including a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

Sooty is the longest-running continuing children’s programme in the UK; it’s not hard to see why his popularity remains when previous visits have had packed theatre audiences helpless with laughter.

Magic tricks and mayhem are promised by Sooty and his friends - tickets cost £11 for children and there is a family ticket available, call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

