Snow White was Polegate delight for all age-groups

Cinderella might have left the Devonshire Park, but we are still in the local pantomime season and for their 48th annual pantomime, the Polegate Drama Group presented Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

This is a Polegate audience favourite and from the opening scene, when we are welcomed by the lovely Kirsten Grinstead as Fairy Goodapple, we are hooked. A familiar story is brought to life with wonderful costumes, superb sets, and innovative lighting designed by Ryan Tate.

This pantomime relies on over-the-top characterisations, none further over than Evil Queen Narcissia, very convincingly played by Sue Talmadge and Hector, a lovely cameo by the indefatigable Peter Tucknott.

In the title role, Heather Tingley is a delight, capturing both the honesty and the naivety of the character, and singing beautifully. Helen Griffin is a strong and humorous Prince.

No pantomime is complete without a Dame, frequently with a silly son in tow. Here, Chris Thompson makes a superb Dame Delores Dingbat, and Herbert Vore the Huntsman is confidently played by Laura Catchpole; an excellent double act. Cris Haniver is a wonderfully bored Magic Mirror.

The principal line up is completed by the Seven Dwarfs, all raising a smile whenever they appear. Well done to Geoff Shorman, Jane Parratt, Vicky Brown, Rebecca Tanner, Hannah Buck, Mandy Edwards and Denise Rose. Marc Charlton’s bright, melodic five-piece band ensures the pace never dips, while Sue Wood’s accomplished dancers add a lovely dimension to the production.

David Buck, in his 50th year with Polegate Drama Group, delivers a slick and efficient production. By Trevor Fuggle.

