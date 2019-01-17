Snow White pantomime still wowing in Polegate

There’s just a few more chances to enjoy Polegate Drama Group’s enjoyable fun panto Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

The remaining performances packed full of laughs and tradition are on Friday January 18 at 7.30pm, Saturday January 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday January 20 at 2.30pm, at Polegate Community Centre.

Snow White is played by Heather Tingley and The Wicked Stepmother by Sue Talmadge in what is Polegate’s 48th family pantomime. Tickets (£10.50 for adults and £7 for under 15s) are available from www.polegatedramagroup.com and from Archers estate agents, 01323 483348.

