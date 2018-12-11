Snow White is pantomime treat in Polegate

Members of Polegate Drama Group are already rehearsing for Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs which will give so much to look forward to long after the tinsel has come down.

This will be the group’s 48th pantomime and performances will run at Polegate Community Centre from Saturday January 12 until Sunday January 20.

From the creative team behind the 2018 pantomine Beauty And The Beast, and the sell-out production of The Vicar Of Dibley, comes the fairest of them all - Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs will be brought to life with plenty of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery.

Throw in a magical mirror, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation as Snow White and her gang try to outwit the Wicked Queen, and love will prevail in this glittering treat for all ages.

Snow White will be played by Heather Tingley.

The panto will be directed by David Buck and David will be assisted by choreographer Sue Wood, with musical director Marc Charlton, and production manager Ryan Tate.

Performance times are; Saturday January 12 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday January 13 at 2.30pm, Monday January 14 no performance, Tuesday January 15 at 7.30pm, Wednesday January 16 at 7.30pm, Thursday January 17 at 7.30pm, Friday January 18 at 7.30pm, Saturday January 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday January 20 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale and are available from www.polegatedramagroup.com and from Archers estate agents, telephone 01323 483348. Tickets cost £10.50 for adults and £7 for 15 years and under. Book your seats now for what promises to be a spectacular family pantomime.

