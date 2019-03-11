Sizzling comedy Caroline’s Kitchen turns up the heat in Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

Catch brilliant comedy Caroline’s Kitchen in Eastbourne this week ahead of its transfer to New York.

Mix one cup of love affair, a pinch of family friction, with a large splash of fake smile and you have all the ingredients of this bubbling new Torben Betts play which is at the Devonshire Park Theatre from March 12 -16.

Presented by The Original Theatre Company, Caroline’s Kitchen follows Caroline Mortimer, who is the nation’s favourite TV cook.

In the glow of the studio lights, she has it all – a sparkling career, a big house, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy.

But when the camera turns off the truth comes out and when an unexpected guest disrupts a night of celebration there is more to spill than wine.

Using dark British humour to explore the dynamics of age, class, politics and monogamy, this show also explores the idea of ‘the perfect family’, the influence of celebrity TV cooks and really highlights the kitchen as the heart of the home and the window to the private life.

It stars Caroline Langrishe, best known for her roles Charlotte Cavendish in the BBC series Lovejoy, Georgina Channing in Judge John Deed and Marilyn Fox in Casualty, as lead character Caroline Mortimer.

Joining Caroline as her husband Mike is Aden Gillett who played Jack Maddox in the BBC drama series The House of Eliott and is currently appearing in The Crown series 3. Other leading cast includes James Sutton (Emmerdale, Hollyoaks) as local chippy Graeme, Jasmyn Banks (Eastenders) as Amanda - lover of gossip and the odd tipple or two, with Elizabeth Boag as star struck fan Sally and Tom England as disgruntled son Leo.

Performances are at 7.45pm from Tuesday March 12 through to Saturday March 16, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday from 2.30pm.

Tickets priced £18- 25.50 available to book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call box office on 01323 412000.

