Singalong with The Greatest Showman

This is the ultimate fun for fans of The Greatest Showman - a special singalong screening at Eastbourne Cineworld where you can join in those big-time numbers and unleash some showbiz moves.

The Greatest Showman was recently winner of the Golden Globe winner for Best Original Song and features a whole raft of tunes to test your tonsils. The stellar cast includes Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson, in this amazing movie directed by Michael Gracey. Showing on Friday February 23 are 6pm and 8.30pm, on Saturday 3pm and Sunday 3.30pm. More info at cineworld.co.uk.