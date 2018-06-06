Silver Screen Spectacular from The Spotlight Players was “delightful”

Oooh, Matron! - what a carry-on in Hampden Park, when The Spotlight Players staged their Silver Screen Spectacular show.

Ably compered by Hazel Gausden, superbly accompanied by pianist Wendy Hammond, with eye-catching costumes by Kay Marsh, audiences were treated to a delightful trawl of sketches and songs from movies, spanning the era of silent films to the present day.

Versatility was key: the ladies looking suitably Alpine in their dirndls (The Sound of Music) swiftly changed into elegant long dresses and hats for My Fair Lady. Barry Parks and friends looked fetching in their female figure-hugging swimming costumes (Million Dollar Mermaid) and suitably macho later in leather jackets for Grease and West Side Story.

The complex dance moves of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which uses cinematic sound effects, were deftly executed by the cast while Barry brought the house down dancing Cheek To Cheek (Top Hat) with his mannequin partner. As did Ross Norman, who making a welcome return to the group, resurrected his inimitable performance as Mr Bean, on this occasion , miming to Puccini.

Ross also spoke some credible Paul Hoganese in Crocodile Dundee, while earlier he played Laurel to Ben Russell’s Hardy. The duo continued their stage persona in the interval, entertaining the audience on their individual take on how not to draw a raffle. The title song and dance for Singing In The Rain drew much laughter and applause, as might be expected from such a well-known number. The ladies with their lovely singing voices held their own - Jackie Bignell and Charlie Grimes with Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz, Natasha Gardener as Mary Poppins, with Ross Norman as Bert, singing Jolly Holiday and Sharon Bignell, complemented by baritone David Clifford in the evocative Tonight from West Side Story. Hammer Films got a look-in, with Ross looking scary as Dracula while Star Wars showed Darth Vader (Ben) being put in his place by a no-nonsense canteen lady (Jeanine Leathers). A real fun evening. New members are always welcome at St Mary’s Church Hall, Decoy Drive on Thursdays at 7.30pm. By Mary Barlow.