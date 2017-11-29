Showstopper magic brings ideas to life on the stage

Coming to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday afternoon is the celebrated Kids Showstoppers Show. It comes ahead of its celebrated Christmas run at Leicester Square.

The Showstoppers’ Kids Show takes kids’ ideas and turn them into marvellous, musical adventures from scratch, right away and in front of their very noses. Together the team and audience explore magical kingdoms as they decide where the story is set, what happens next and who the characters are. This is an improvised musical show for kids of all ages, presented by Olivier Award-winning West End improvisers, The Showstoppers. Everything is made up on the spot entirely from audience suggestions, but only if they are kids. If your children could create their very own dream musical – where would they start? From their imagination onto the stage – Showstoppers will bring ideas to life.

This amazing show starts 3pm and tickets cost £11-39.