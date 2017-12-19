Show brings dark humour mixed with rock’n’roll horror and magic

After first taking to the road 22 years ago and touring all over the world, the phenomenal Circus of Horrors is back with its latest incarnation Voodoo VaudEvil.

This amazing show will be performed at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on February 3 at 8pm. Tickets cost £18.

The spectacular features an extraordinary amalgamation of bizarre and fantastic circus acts all woven into a sensational shock horror story and the darkest of magic, taking entertainment to a whole new level. It’s all driven by a mainly original soundscape.

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays over 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan (twice), the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow where it became the first UK Circus ever to perform in Russia.

The show also played an astounding ten nights at London’s O2.

This is not the first time that The Circus of Horrors has created history, as it became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

The Circus Of Horrors’ appearances on various subsequent TV shows have turned what started as a cult show into a household name – taking the extreme to the mainstream.

TV credits now include The X Factor, The Slammer, Daybreak, Fairground Attractions, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Body Shockers, Fake Reaction, This Morning, Ant & Dec, The One Show and A Royal Command Performance.

The Circus of Horrors started its gruesome beginnings at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world from Chile to Chatham, Argentina to Aberdeen, Japan to Jersey including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Ermine, Motley Cure, Oasis, Iron Maiden, The Manic St Preachers, Foo Fighters and many more.

Famous fans include Simon Cowell who said he “loved it” while David Hasselhoff commented: “Fantastic, that’s what I call entertainment.”