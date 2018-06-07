Settle in for evening of fun with Arthur, Steve and friends

If you’ve had it with Friday night TV then an evening with hilarious Arthur Lager could be just what you need next weekend.

Arthur Lager’s Big Night In will be at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday June 15 from 7.30pm.

A TV show without the cameras is how comedy ventriloquist Steve Hewlett describes this event.

Steve has teamed up with local band leader, singer and actor Barney Pout with his band The Rhythm Crew to pull together this unique regular night out for local people.

Steve was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, team leader on Eggheads, and special guest on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. He has recently toured the U.S and the UK with The Osmonds as well as three UK tour dates with Kenny G ending in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

After 30 years in showbusiness, particularly variety, Steve feels he knows his stuff and what makes audiences laugh, and he aims to bring live comedy acts, music, dancing, surprise guests, games and a charity raffle all in one evening out.

Steve said; “We need to laugh more than ever these days and when Barney Pout, aka Rich T, and I came up with this format The Big Night In, we didn’t want it to be the same as any other show...It’s a fun, fun, fun night.”

Tickets £15 from Eastbourne Tourist Information centre or Under Ground Theatre.