Settle down next Friday evening in the company of Arthur and Steve

If you’ve had it with soaps, reality weirdness and repeats on TV then a Friday evening with hilarious Arthur Lager could be just what you need.

Arthur Lager’s Big Night In will be at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday June 15 from 7.30pm.

A TV show without the cameras is how comedy ventriloquist Steve Hewlett describes this event.

Steve has teamed up with local band leader, singer and actor Barney Pout with his band The Rhythm Crew to pull together this unique regular night out for local people.

Steve was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, team leader on Eggheads, and special guest on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. He has recently toured the U.S and the UK with The Osmonds as well as three UK tour dates with Kenny G ending in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

After 30 years in showbusiness, particularly variety, Steve feels he knows his stuff and aims to bring live comedy acts, music, dancing, surprise guests, games and a charity raffle all in one evening out.

Steve said; “I have been lucky enough to work with the greats in TV over the years, Ken Dodd, Des O Connor, Jonathan Ross, Ant & Dec, Michael Barrymore and Sir Bruce Forsyth. I know what audiences need to have a good time, which is a mix of everything that’s missing these days, just pure entertainment. I’ve taken that thought and put it in a 150 seater under the library and planned some very special guests including a charity raffle so we can raise money for good causes every time.

“As a comedy ventriloquist I worked all over the world in recent years...it truly was a highlight of my career but I turned it down this year to be closer to my Eastbourne girls. This is one reason why I wanted to put a show on locally to me - to be a husband, dad, you know just to walk my daughter to school or help my wife with everyday chores, and at the same time bring laughter to my hometown.

“We need to laugh more than ever these days and when Barney Pout, aka Rich T, and I came up with this format The Big Night In, we didn’t want it to be the same as any other show...It’s a fun, fun, fun night.” Tickets £15 from Eastbourne Tourist Information centre or Under Ground Theatre.