See January out in style with fun at Stone Cross

This might well be the least cheerful month but The Haven Players have still got it covered with their version of Cinderella at Stone Cross Memorial Hall.

Cinderella is played by Dulcea Mayhew, Buttons by McCauley Parker, Ugly Sisters by Doug Daziel and Sean Lanford, Prince Charming by Adam Willis-Jebbett, and Dandini by Jane Jenkison. Also setting the stage on fire with some amazing moves will be Darcy Bushelter and Bruno Tortellini.

Tickets (£9 adults, £6 under-16s) are available at www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816. Shows are on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Performances 7.30pm, matinees 2.30pm.