Screaming Blue Comedy Club is back in Eastbourne

The Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club is making its welcome return to Eastbourne with The Royal Hippodrome Theatre as its new venue.

Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Clubs have been around since 1988 and in that time, they have showcased emerging performers such as Jack Dee, Eddie Izzard, Jo Brand, Bill Bailey and Alan Davies who are now all highly successful TV stars, live performers and broadcasters in their own right.

Every month audiences can enjoy a four-strong line up of rising stars hosted by resident compare Windsor – back by popular demand.

The first of the year is on Friday March 8 featuring The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, which has proved to be one of the most original and funniest double act of comedians on the circuit.

Also taking part will be Anil Desai, who began his career in the TV series Goodness Gracious Me, and Julian Deane, who has been wowing audiences across the country with his punchlines.

Doors open at 7pm and the bar will remain open throughout. Tickets cost £10 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

