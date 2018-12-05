Get that air guitar tuned up for School Of Rock at Eastbourne College with performances from Wednesday December 5 until Saturday December 8 at 7.30pm.

The stage musical, based on the hit movie, follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle Of The Bands without parents and the headmistress finding out? Tickets £9 from 01323 452255, boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or www.wegottickets.com. Photos by Patrick Baldwin.

Eastbourne College. SCHOOL OF ROCK. SUS-180512-104911001

