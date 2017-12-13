REVIEW: Quality, sparkle and surprise in 24 carat pantomime that’s pure gold

If you are tired of Dick Whittington’s London, you are tired of life. This year’s Devonshire Park Theatre pantomime is a bubbling mix of music, colour and infectious good humour.

First, get your casting right, and director Chris Jordan has it spot on. Kathryn Glover is the perfect Dick Whittington: she looks, moves, speaks and sings exactly like the dashing principal boy you were expecting. She even slaps her thigh, although only once that I spotted. Opposite Kathryn, Francesca Leyland’s Alice is sweetness without the simper, but with a lovely dash of smartness and wit.

Dick Whittington And His Cat

Add in the consummate stage presence of Todd Carty, revelling the deliciously evil King Rat role, plus a supporting company without a weak link. Oh, and of course Tucker and Martyn Knight, the cornerstones of this annual celebration of true pantomime.

In the panto hierarchy, Dick Whittington is less instantly popular than a Cinderella, a Snow White or an Aladdin, but its story still catches the imagination: poverty to fortune, heroism, dreams becoming reality, and of course love conquering all. But its traditional panto plot meanders, taking our heroes on an improbable voyage, to a shipwreck and an audience with the Sultan of Morocco. Chris Jordan’s script just keeps the narrative thread from submerging with the shipwreck, but Tuesday night’s audience were hugely enjoying the journey anyway.

Todd Carty – well loved for a lengthy career through Grange Hill to East Enders and beyond – is the star name, but his acting is natural and free of the faintest star complex. Emerging from the sewers – well, a stage trapdoor at least – Todd’s rodent presence has a kind of compelling charm. Doug Morgan’s clever, precise lighting bathes King Rat in sickly green light and creates that essential contrast between the bright and the murky. Otherwise, the scenes, sets and marvellous costumes are bold with primary colours and they create a London which is a medieval tumble of life and cheerfulness.

Choreography is equally bold, vivacious and fast-paced. Highly trained ensemble dancers are joined by an impressive juvenile chorus from Deborah Lamb Theatre, who combine nimble movement with bright smiles. And this is the point to mention Dick’s delightful Cat, Felicity Morris, whose astonishing bouncing agility defies gravity.

Dick Whittington And His Cat SUS-171213-090653001

Eastbourne’s favourite comic pair are on top form. Tucker has the audience in his palm, and his usual loveable-rogue character has that tantalising hint of Tommy Cooper. Martyn Knight is stately as a galleon as the ship’s cook, and this year’s preposterously sumptuous range of costumes actually includes a bikini. Look away now…..

Assured support comes from the lovable and lugubrious David Alder as Alderman Fitzwarren and from Alison Harding’s Fairy Bow Belles – no precious goody-goody but a cheerful sax-playing Cockney with a fund of rhyming slang.

What Jordan and his Devonshire Park company achieve – year upon year – is a priceless blend. Tradition and invention weave seamlessly together. What’s your personal wish-list? It’s in. There is wincingly painful, impeccably timed slapstick in a lurching ship’s galley. There is an auditorium chase – two in fact. There is audience participation by the barrowload, including the priceless sight of Tucker being upstaged by six-year-olds in the audience song.

There is genuinely witty, and virtually smut-free, humour including some actual new gags, a Brexit joke and a couple of digs at rival panto productions in, ahem, other coastal towns. And just when you thought you might miss out on the Ghostbusters routine, it pops up in unexpected form.

We are even treated to a little social comment. In these gender-fluid days, you might expect pantomime productions to be treading on eggshells with their cross-dressing principals. Instead, Tucker’s aside that “this whole boy-girl thing is confusing me at the moment” draws a chuckle of sympathy from the audience. But the theatre industry is as open and affirming as any sector of our society, and within minutes the whole company has launched into a terrific and passionate “YMCA” number. No hang-ups here.

But the Eastbourne pantomime never fails to surprise. A UV underwater sequence begins tamely with a couple of unconvincingly flimsy goldfish, but then bursts into a fabulous jaw-dropping sequence to rival Blue Planet. A lovely filmed dream sequence – for musical theatre buffs, a nice pastiche of the Oklahoma Dream Ballet – is both poetic and entertaining. And the choice of Rockin’ the Boat, from Guys and Dolls, to open Act Two is an absolute master stroke, the finest moment of the night.

Carl Greenwood’s band gives precise and breezy underpinning without ever dominating the vocals, and when Alice and Dick combine for their gorgeous Clean Bandit “Symphony” duet, the musical excellence is spell-binding and our joy is complete.

Rich family entertainment, with tons of quality and one or two surprises. This is one 24-carat pantomime, and like Whittington’s London, the Devonshire Park stage is paved with gold. By Kevin Anderson.