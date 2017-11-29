REVIEW: Enthralling and extraordinary show at MoHo

Tropical jungles, lumbering elephants and slinky snakes? In staid and sleepy Meads? It must be the Jungle Book!

Moira House – affectionately known as MoHo – is an Eastbourne institution, and almost a best-kept secret. Perhaps the school’s best-known alumna, at least in recent times, is Gina Miller, who has been prominent in campaigns and legal challenges to the UK’s divorce from the European Union. Ms Miller was recently voted the UK’s most influential black person.

But meanwhile, daily school life goes on – I almost said ordinary school life, but what the MoHo drama department presented to an enthralled audience last week was pretty extraordinary. Performing Arts teacher Francesca Cottrell had invited me along to “just a modest small-scale production” developed out of the term’s work. It was director Cottrell who was being modest…..

The Jungle Book is perfect material for the stage. Kipling’s rich, improbable narrative teems with such life and colour that you wonder if the moustachioed man of Sussex, scribbling away at Batemans, actually had a vision that one day it would spring to life in full-scale music and dance. It’s much more than talking animals.

The scaled-down Disney version for schools is a perfect vehicle: familiar, irrepressible music, lots of scope for soloists, and ensemble numbers with heaps of physical theatre. Oh, and wonderful scope for that busy team of designers, costume and make-up artists which every school production calls on. Moira House rises to each of those challenges splendidly.

First impressions count, and from the opening moments the show is visually stunning. Luxuriant jungle foliage, beautifully lit, transforms an ordinary school stage into true theatre. Costumes are superb and the make-up is sharp and vivid, so that all the characters are distinctive and easy to spot. A company of two dozen students, aged 10 to 14, brims with energy and with a kind of gleeful appetite. Catch these youngsters now with the dance and theatre bug, and you have captured them for life.

The ensemble numbers are immaculate: focused, light of foot, yet also extrovert and bold. Francesca Cottrell’s choreography makes expert use of modest stage space, and her dancers respond brilliantly. And the dancing avoids “jungle cliché” - we are treated to some funky unshackled jive and even a manic strobe chase sequence.

No fewer than eleven actors create a wonderful Elephant, and the five girls of the Coils create mesmerising snake-like gyrations. The nice dramatic tension – important in Kipling – between primeval jungle and human civilisation is well captured by Darcey Russell’s bewildered Mowgli, torn from her animal friends and back to the Man-Village.

In an ensemble show, there should be no stars, but Tenu Ogunlesi is a delightful, expressive Bagheera, Lulu Flowers an entertaining Baloo and Gracie Russell an engaging Shanti.

Any reservations? Well, it was too short! Actually – and it is no criticism of the MoHo production – there is a huge deal of story to tell, and this Disney schools version races through the plot so swiftly that we are scrambling to keep up. Still, it’s a pretty good maxim in theatre to leave ‘em wanting more!

The school often uses the Devonshire Park Theatre for its major senior shows, and – scheduling constraints permitting – at least one 2018 production may be able to showcase to a wider Eastbourne public. Let us hope so.

It was a week when the Government offered state schools a bonus of £600 per A-Level Maths student. Well, if mathematics is the brain of a school’s curriculum, performing arts is its personality and its beating heart. Moira House – incidentally rated outstanding for its Performing Arts Department in a recent inspection report – is in great heart. Well done, MoHo! By Kevin Anderson.