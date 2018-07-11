Return to hit musical

The countdown is on to this summer’s revival of the Olivier Award winning cult rock ‘n’ roll musical Return To The Forbidden Planet which is at the Devonshire Park Theatre from August 9 - September 1.

The production team behind last summer’s One Man Two Guvnors brings a talented cast to star in this feelgood musical, which includes original Return To The Forbidden Planet West End performer and associate director Matt Devitt who takes the role of Prospero.

And it’s something of a homecoming for other cast members too, as Mark Newnham, Jane Milligan, Steve Simmonds and Frido Ruth have all appeared in previous productions.

Matt said: “We are delighted to be reuniting so many cast members from the Return to the Forbidden Planet family. The show is a truly special production and for us to be bringing together this rich heritage of previous performers from West End productions and tours is a fantastic feeling; one which I feel my friend Bob Carlton, writer and original creator of the show, would have whole-heartedly agreed with.”

Ariel, the roller skating robot will be played by Frido Ruth, a role he’s no stranger to having first taken to the skates for the show’s second West End revival and two national tours.

Mark Newnham reprises his role of Cookie which he played three times on tour for Bob Carlton. Mark’s impressive CV is packed full and he will be headed back to the West End early next year in the acclaimed Mod musical All Or Nothing.

Jane Milligan who is currently starring in Kinky Boots in the West End takes the role of Science Officer. Jane has a long legacy with Return to the Forbidden Planet and its creator Bob Carlton: the story goes that one night when she was working in sound production on the show she was dragged from the sound booth by Bob to replace the leading lady who had fallen sick.

Steve Simmonds reprises the role of Bosun which he performed twice for Carlton. Other cast members include; Dan de Cruz who recently appeared in Made In Dagenham takes the role of Navigation Officer, Captain Tempest will be played by Andrew Gallo who is currently touring in the Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon. With Grace Lancaster completing the cast as the picture perfect Miranda, Grace returns to the Devonshire Park Theatre following last summer’s smash hit musical Footloose.

The show is a brilliantly barmy space adventure packed with the biggest rock and roll hits of the 50s and 60s including Great Balls Of Fire, Good Vibrations, Shakin’ All Over, Teenager In Love, Monster Mash, Johnny B Goode.

To book tickets and for times or more information call box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.