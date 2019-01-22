Red Riding Hood panto - weekend fun in Hailsham

Hailsham Theatres panto is full of howling fun for all ages with Red Riding Hood.

There are three remaining performances for families to enjoy - on Friday January 25 at 7pm, and on Saturday January 26 at 11am and 3pm.

Join Little Red Riding Hood as she journeys deep into the heart of the forest to visit her Grandma. All is not quite what it seems. Grandma has big eyes, big teeth and she’s hairy... Hailsham panto is a treat for all the family so bring your big eyes, big ears and big teeth with you, all the better for seeing, listening and laughing. Tickets – Adults £9.50 and concessions (OAPS and under 16s) £6.50.

