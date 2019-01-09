Red Riding Hood is ready to entertain at Stone Cross

The Haven Players are about to launch their 2019 pantomime Red Riding Hood written and directed by Bob Hammond.

Andy Bennett commented: “We’re having great fun at rehearsals especially learning the fabulous song-and-dance routines and clucking our hearts out all under the beady eye of Mother Hen. The Three Little Pigs are being terribly rude about Mr Wolf’s singing and Granny’s cottage in the forest seems likely to fall down at any moment, with no huffing or puffing necessary. Join in with the Crazy Chicken Chorus and your favourite characters as they sing some real classics as well surprise new numbers.” Performances are on Sat Jan 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sun Jan 20 at 2.30pm, Fri Jan 25 at 7.30pm, Sat jan 26 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sun Jan 27 at 2.30pm, at the Stone Cross Memorial Hall, Dittons Rd, Stone Cross, Pevensey. Tickets (£10 adults and £7 children) are available from www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816.

