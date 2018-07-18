Put those sleuthing skills to the test with double murder

Following the success of spring play Something to Hide, Polegate Drama Group celebrates summer with Murder Mystery evenings.

There are two different mysteries to solve on Friday August 3 and Saturday August 4 at Polegate Community Centre.

Friday night’s mystery is Who Killed the Secret Agent? directed by Helen Griffin and Saturday night’s puzzler is Who Killed the Headmaster? directed by Cris Haniver.

Come along and watch the short play and try to work out whodunnit - there will be a prize for the winning team! As well as the murder mystery to solve there will also be a quiz each evening.

The tables are cabaret style and seat four or six people, and you are encouraged to bring along your friends and some food and drink to enjoy during the evening. Tickets are £8 each or see both shows for £15. Tickets are available online at www.polegatedramagroup.com or from Archers Estate Agents in Polegate.