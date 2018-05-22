Poop poop! Mr Toad and friends on the way to RHT

A brand new adaptation of The Wind In The Willows has been created by Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions for a tour which will visit The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Friday June 1 at 3pm and 6pm.

It’s a playful take on the classic tale, featuring a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and an anarchic sense of humour that will entertain and delight the whole family.

The terrific Mr Toad will be played by Terry Burns best known for his role on Family Affairs. Rosie Coles, whose credits include Juliet in Romeo And Juliet and Doctors for the BBC, joins the cast as playful Mole. Ratty will be played by Ross Townsend Green who has appeared in plays such as The Importance Of Being Earnest. Completing the gang of four friends is Oliver Scott, who plays warm-hearted Badger. Oliver Tattersfield completes the cast as Chief Weasel. Tickets from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.