Phill Jupitus brings his philosophy of daily life to Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne

Comedian Phill Jupitus, lynchpin of cultural favourites such as Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Q.I., is currently touring the UK with his Juplicity show.

Already this tour has been so popular that new dates have been added for autumn and winter 2018.

On Thursday October 18, Juplicity reaches the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne.

This follows Phill’s hugely successful tour in 2017, and the stand-up comedian, poet, improviser and guiz show stalwart hit the road again in February.

In the new show he attempts to drag laughs out of the chaos of daily life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years.

Aside from Never Mind the Buzzcocks and live stand up shows all over the UK, he also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2) and Alan Davies As yet Untitled (Dave), and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live at the Apollo (BBC1).

On BBC Radio 4 Phill is a regular panellist of the award winning I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and The Unbelievable Truth and was resident curator on The Museum of Curiosity. In addition, he has presented numerous radio documentaries including, Phill Jupitus’ Comic Strips, Calvin and Hobbes and The Man Who Bought Hendrix’s Stage.

Phill’s theatre work includes playing Bottom in the Bath Theatre Royal production of A Midsummer’s Night Dream, appearing alongside Jason Manford in the UK touring production of The Producers as Franz Liebkind, the West End production of Urinetown in the role of Caldwell B. Cladwell at the Apollo Theatre, and his West End singing debut in 2009 when he played Edna Turnblad in the hit musical Hairspray at The Shaftesbury Theatre.

Also Phill’s voice features in new animated kids’ film The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, which was released in France this summer and re-dubbed in English with the likes of Phill, Bill Bailey and Ade Edmondson providing the characters’ speech.

