Performance of The Glass Menagerie

Eastbourne College Lower Sixth pupils are presenting on stage one of their A-level set texts this term - the Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams.

Amanda Wingfield is a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura. Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating.

Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother’s nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies.

Laura also lives in her illusions. She is crippled, and this defect, intensified by her mother’s anxiety to see her married, has driven her more and more into herself.

This riveting classic is being staged as written, with close attention to Tennessee Williams’ detailed stage directions and set design. The performance is at Eastbourne College Theatre on Wednesday February 7,from 6.45pm. Tickets are £9 available from 01323 452255, boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or www.wegottickets.com.