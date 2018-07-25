Outdoor theatre fun in Alfriston next week

The Rude Mechanical Theatre Co. is touring across the south east this summer with a new production of Oberon’s Cure, which is an imagined prequel to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The show comes to The Tye, at Alfriston, on Wednesday August 1. Oberon’s Cure starts at 7.30pm but gates open from 6pm for those who want to enjoy a picnic and soak up the atmostphere. The comedy play is aimed at adults but is suitable for children from aged 7 and above.

Tickets £16 plus concessions - visit the Rude Mechanical Theatre Co. website for booking and details.