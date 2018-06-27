Our fine four fendered friend on the way to Devonshire Park Theatre

Generations of us have grown up with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang since the launch of the movie in 1968. From the magical car, the amazing dancing of Dick Van Dyke, and the scary Childcatcher, this has been one of Britain’s best loved musical films.

Originally written by Ian Fleming in 1964, the magical movie was directed by Ken Hughes, and written by himself with Roald Dahl.

Chitty the musical opened in the West End in 2002 at the London Palladium and holds the record for the longest running show in the theatre.

2018 now celebrates 50 years since the film first came out and The Rattonians are delighted to be bringing the show to the stage at The Devonshire Park Theatre in this anniversary year.

The cast is lead by Damon Willer as Caractacus Potts, the inventor trying to bring up his two children, Jemima (Daisy Riddett who played the part in the national tour) and Jeremy (Caleb Pout) who want their father to get the money to buy Chitty, an old car going for scrap.

They meet the beautiful Truly Scrumptious (Chloe Shearer) by chance and the adventures begin.

Grandpa Potts (Mark Adams) is kidnapped by the Baron Bomburst (James Bell) as he wants him to build a car like Chitty. Comedy comes from the Baron and Baroness, James Bell and Melanie Adams and the two Vulgarian spies, Boris and Goran, Steve Clarke and Matt Wentworth. In Vulgaria children are banned by the Barroness and the Childcatcher played by Grant Martins, is employed to get rid of them – and he is scary.

The score is packed with great music by Sherman and Sherman including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Ol Bamboo, Toot Sweets, Hushaby Mountain, Chu Chi Face, and music in this performance is under the direction of Carl Greenwood with Associate Musical Director Rob Cousins. Jan Lynton choreographs the seniors and the Rattonian youth is choreographed by Debbie Adams. The show is produced by the Adams Family – Mark, Melanie, Alex and Debbie Adams - and opens at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Tuesday July 24 with performances nightly and matinees on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday July 29. Tickets from Eastbourne Theatres box office 01323 412000.