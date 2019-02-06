Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece The Picture Of Dorian Gray is coming to Eastbourne in new production

Oscar Wilde’s classic tale of decadence is coming to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from March 19-23.

Tilted Wig Productions is touring a brand new production of The Picture Of Dorian Gray with a cast including well-known actor Jonathan Wrather.

Jonathan will be taking the part of Lord Henry Wotton. He is best known to audiences for playing the controversial Pierce Harris in ITV’s Emmerdale for two years. Other notable TV credits include Joe Carter in Coronation Street, Silent Witness and Casualty. He also has extensive stage and film credits. The cast includes Gavin Fowler as Dorian Gray. Gavin’s recent credits include Troilus in Troilus and Cressida for the RSC. Further casting includes Daniel Goode as Basil Hallward, Kate Dobson as Sybil Vane, Adele James in the roles of Catherine Vane and Ellen Campbell and Phoebe Pryce as Lady Victoria Wotton. Samuel Townsend completes the cast as Boy/Romeo.

The play celebrates Wilde’s wonderful language and will appeal to audiences old and new. It is directed by Séan Aydon, designed by Sarah Beaton with lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Jon Mcleod.

The Picture of Dorian Gray tells of a cultured, wealthy, and beautiful young man’s downfall through moral corruption and seduction. Tickets £16-£23.50 from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

