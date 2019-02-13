Opera star Lesley Garrett in Eastbourne charity concert

Britain’s best-known soprano with her amazing talent and charism, Lesley Garrett has become a star of opera, music theatre, concerts, television and radio.

Now she is coming to Eastbourne for An Evening With Lesley Garrett on Thursday July 18 at 7.30pm which will raise funds for St Wilfred’s Hospice.

For more than 30 years Lesley has enjoyed one of the most successful careers of any modern day soprano, winning both critical acclaim and the affection of fans.

Lesley has taken leading roles in many operas and worked with the English National Opera, Welsh National Opera, Opera North and Glyndebourne Festival Opera. She played the role of Mother Abbess in the stage version of The Sound of Music and recently performed in her first stage play The Messiah.

She continues to perform in concert with all the major UK orchestras including the Halle Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. As a recording artist she has recorded 14 albums including Soprano In Red for which she received the Gramophone Award for Best selling Classical Artist of the Year.

Lesley will be supported by BGT finalist Faryl Smith, The Trapdoor Theatre School, Concentus and Bourne Chorus.

Tickets cost £25 from royalhippodrome.com or 01323 802020.

