Open day for performing arts school on Saturday

The Pauline Quirke Academy is a weekend performing arts school for 4-18 year olds – and PQA Eastbourne is holding a free open day on Saturday.

PQA’s core modules in Comedy & Drama, Musical Theatre and Film & Television teach a comprehensive range of skills which are useful for everyday life, not just a career in the performing arts, whilst masterclasses allow students to experience specialist lessons in areas like stage combat, beat boxing, street dance and magic.

As well as many in-house productions and showcases there are two stand-out highlights for all PQA students. The first is the chance to see their short film projects on the big screen of their local cinema, where they get to walk down the red-carpet. The second is the chance to take part in one of the annual PQA shows in the West End.

The event is from 9.45-1pm at St. Catherine’s College, Priory Road. For more information visit www.pqacademy.com or call 0800 531 6282.