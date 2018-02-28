Oliver! is still impressing audiences in Eastbourne

Following on from their great success and full houses with Into the Woods, Bede’s School’s talented young performers have returned to the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne.

From Thursday they have been staging the well-known classic musical, Oliver!, written by the legendary Lionel Bart. The show was originally launched in the West End in 1960, and also ran for a long period on Broadway, with Bart winning a Tony award for the score which included such famous numbers such as Food Glorious Food and Consider Yourself.

The production promises fantastic staging, wonderful costumes and a professional level of performance in music, dance and drama.

Remaining performances will be this evening, on Friday March 2, at 7.30pm, and Saturday March 3 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Ticket prices are £15 and £10 for concessions and are available from the Devonshire Park box office on 01323 421000.