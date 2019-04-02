Nothing is taboo when Hormonal Housewives comes to Eastbourne

The hugely entertaining comedy sketch show Hormonal Housewives comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Tuesday April 9 from 7.30pm.

Hormonal Housewives is a topical, rude and funny three hander which started a mammoth 2019 UK tour on Friday March 29 in Chesterfield.

Starring Vicki Michelle (‘Allo ‘Allo, Emmerdale) with Josephine Partridge (Top Girls) and co-writer Julie Coombe, this no-holds-barred entertainment blasts its way through a catalogue of women’s bits... weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, celebrity gossip, a lot of chocolate...

For these Hormonal Housewives, no subject is taboo and no thought too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights by this vivacious cast.

Co-writer and performer Julie Coombe said: “John MacIsaac and I have updated the script to reflect the latest developments in communication, social media, going to the gym, and even hair! For instance social media has grown so much since 2013 when teenagers invented a whole new text language. Now the language changes daily and it’s often incomprehensible, unless you’re a teenager. We document our entire lives online while you’re now considered a total dinosaur if you use Facebook. Selfies are in, dating websites are out, dating apps are in and you have to learn which way to swipe or you could be in trouble.”

Vicki Michelle’s fame spread globally when she played waitress Yvette in the award winning and long running British comedy TV series ‘Allo ‘Allo; she has been a regular cast member of Emmerdale and Doctors and has starred alongside Ray Winstone and Idris Elba in All In The Game, Hugh Bonneville in Silent Hours and Keith Lemon and Robbie Williams in The Keith and Paddy Picture Show.

Vicki’s many TV credits include I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Celebrity Masterchef, The Wright Stuff; she made her West End debut with Dudley Moore in Play It Again Sam, and her theatrical credits range from playing Marilyn Monroe in Hello Norma Jean to Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest. Favourite film credits include The Greek Tycoon with Anthony Quinn, and the award-winning Grimaldi: The Funnest Man In The World with The Chuckle Brothers and David Essex. Vicki hosts her own weekly radio show Vix Mix on Phoenix 98FM in Essex and has presented numerous awards ceremonies. She served as executive producer on the Ray Cooney film Run For Your Wife and was awarded an MBE in 2010 for her extensive services to charity. She is patron of two young people’s theatre schools in London and Kent and the Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage.

Tickets £23-£26.