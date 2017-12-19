Night Before Christmas is a perfect treat for kids

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre will open its doors on The Night Before Christmas from December 18-24.

On Christmas Eve Emily stares out of the window, hugs her teddy and waits excitedly for the morning, while in the corner a little mouse called Eddie can’t understand why only humans are allowed to get presents. He sets off in search of Father Christmas to find out for himself. Along the way he dodges the family cat, gets directions from a cowardly robot and is given some unexpected advice.

This is the latest production from Big Wooden Horse and ideal for the very young. Tickets from £9.