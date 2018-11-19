New comedy night launch in Eastbourne “a fun sell-out success”

Brilliant sets from Jacob Hawley, James Ellis, Dinesh Nathan with host local comedian Martin Wratten and amazing headliner Angela Barnes (Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week) made Comedy Cocktail’s first-ever comedy night in Eastbourne a fun sell-out success.

Martin said “This is a great chance to see some of the best up-and-coming acts on the circuit as well as top comics as seen on TV in a nice intimate setting, enjoy a cocktail or two and I’m sure we all need a bit more laughter in our lives.”

Comedy Cocktail is part of a range of events Anton Mellor and Alex Robinson at Eastbourne Cocktail Club are hosting on the first Tuesday of the month, with each one taking a different twist.

Audience member Matt Roberts said: “Not surprised this event sold out as quickly as it did. Brilliant event debut with an impressive line-up of comedians.”

Comedy Cocktail continues on Tuesday December 4 with Nick Elleray, Joe Foster and another amazing headline act, Sean McLoughlin.

Martin said: “I’m thrilled the night was a success. The staff at ECC have all been brilliant and so supportive and the acts blew the roof off the place. I’m so excited to have Sean McLoughlin headline our next show, he supported Ricky Gervais on his international Humanity tour, he’s played at the Royal Albert Hall supporting Bill Burr, I couldn’t be happier.”

Tickets for the next event are available at http://www.wegottickets.com/event/455346.

