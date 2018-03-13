My, what big ears you have for listening to fairtytale

What if the Big Bad Wolf wasn’t big or bad at all? What if they got it all wrong?

Youngsters aged seven years plus and adults alike are invited to find out in Red Riding Hood & the Wolf at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday March 16.

Robyn’s story begins at bedtime... but how can they expect her to sleep? She takes a book and starts to read. She can’t relate to Red Riding Hood, sugar and spice and all things nice. Robyn wants to tell you what really happened through a world of homemade make-believe. And here is where the story starts. “A gentle wolf with a broken heart...The wolf isn’t big or bad, in fact he’s rather shy. He won’t gobble up your grandma, he’s an all-round nice guy.”

This re-telling by writer Jon Barton, directed by Jimmy Grimes and produced by Little Angel Theatre is told through rhyme and explores ideas of friendship, acceptance and overcoming prejudice. Performance starts at 4.30pm. Tickets for adults £13, and under 16s £11.