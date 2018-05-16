Music Hall extravaganza includes tribute to Sir Ken Dodd

Actor, comedian and national treasure Roy Hudd OBE, 60s pop idol Mark Wynter, Blackpool’s much-loved comedian Johnnie Casson and Queen of the Music Hall Jan Hunt head the cast for the British Music Hall Society’s 4th annual Day By The Sea.

The event will be held at the Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Saturday June 2.

This unique all-day event, running from 10.30am-6.30pm, has become a popular summer attraction.

Day By The Sea is a celebration of music hall and variety with a heady mix of music, comedy, song, interviews and archive film footage. Other acts appearing this year include comedian Paul Eastwood, music hall favourite Peter John, comedy magician Mel Harvey, and singing stars Linda Watts, Gordon Cree and Mickie Driver.

Dave Sealey with his son Dan and Adam Barry will be performing the songs of the popular music hall duo Cosmotheka and the 7-piece dance band The New Foxtrot Serenaders will be returning after their great success last year.

Roy Hudd will be paying a special tribute to the legendary Sir Ken Dodd. Ken’s widow, Lady Anne Dodd will be attending the event.

Completing the bill will be local dance troupe, the Zoe Pennington Dancers.

Tickets are £29 for the whole day and are available from box office ON 01323 802020 or online at royalhippodrome.com.