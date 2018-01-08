More fun and frolics in The Haven Payers pantomime

The Haven Players are about to launch their 2018 pantomime Cinderella and rehearsals are in full swing at Stone Cross Memorial Hall.

Cast member Andy Bennett said: “We’re polishing up our sensational dance routines, singing our hearts out and dusting off our cheesiest jokes - oh yes we are! The Ugly Sisters’ makeover has begun and might well be ready by opening night...if there’s enough leg wax in the world. We can’t wait to get into our fabulous costumes and head over to Hardunby Hall for all the fun. All that’s missing now is our wonderful audience to cheer, boo and hiss.”

Cinderella is played by Dulcea Mayhew, Buttons by McCauley Parker, Ugly Sisters by Doug Daziel and Sean Lanford, Prince Charming by Adam Willis-Jebbett, and Dandini by Jane Jenkison. Tickets (£9 adults, £6 under-16s) are available at www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816. Shows are on January 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Performances 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm.