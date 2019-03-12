Masterly mischief in The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

The master mischief makers of Mischief Theatre return to Eastbourne’s newly refurbished Congress Theatre with their latest West End smash The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, April 16-20.

This comes in the wake of their previous sell-out hits The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong,

The story un-surprisingly centres on a bank robbery, which goes totally to plan...not. Anything that can go wrong does go wrong, and hilarity is guaranteed.

This fabulous comedy caper has had audiences flocking to it since it opened in London in 2016 and now the production is touring for the first time and heading to Eastbourne for its only remaining East Sussex date.

The Mischief Theatre team re-invigorated British farce when they burst onto the scene with The Play That Goes Wrong, which gained a legion of local fans with numerous sold-out performances on previous tours to Eastbourne. Now the Congress has re-opened this will be a perfect re-introduction to the newly improved premiere South Coast theatre.

There will be nightly performances at 7.30pm and Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm, tickets are priced from £20. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk which now gives the option to print-tickets-at-home and choose your seat based on the views which it offers.

