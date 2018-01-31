Magical panto with a lamp, a genie, and a flying carpet

Hailsham Theatres will again present traditional and family friendly pantomime Aladdin this coming weekend - the much loved tale of mystery and enchantment.

Get down to Hailsham Pavilion for this enchanting show of magic, colour and mystery where carpets can fly, genies grant wishes, and true love can conquer all. This production is packed with great songs and plenty of laughter for the whole family.

Performances run until Sunday January 28.

Book early to avoid disappointment - tickets cost £9 for adults and £6.50 for children, from 01323 841414, or online at www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk. Find out more about Hailsham Theatres events at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk.