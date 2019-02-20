Magic man Richie Austin’s fundraiser for a heartfelt cause

Fundraising for a charity dear to his heart is the motivation behind magic man Richie Austin’s brilliantly entertaining family show at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre next weekend.

The Magic Of Variety will be presented on Saturday March 2 from 7pm. Tickets cost from £8.50 - £35.

This fun show will include Eastbourne favourite Steve Hewlett who made his name on Britain’s Got Talent along with a cast of friends including the hilarious Arthur Lager.

Also taking part will be Jennifer Bentley and Tracie Hughes of The Spellbound Show, an act which bursts with magic and variety, the wonderful bubble creativity of Odeeni and talents of the Trapdoor Theatre School, as well as Richie himself who has worked all over the world and brings his mindreading, magic and comedy back to a town he loves and spent much of his life in.

The Magic Of Variety is in aid of NeuroblastomaUK – a charity funding crucial research into an aggressive childhood cancer, with Richie’s inspiration being his niece Gemma who died when she was just three years old.

Richie commented: “The show is going to be something for the whole family: we are all professional experienced acts giving up our time for this incredible charity.

“Magic, illusion, comedy, dance and music - what more could you ask for?”

Tickets from box office, online at royalhippodrome.com or call 01323 802020.

read more: Cool and funny poet Luke Wright is down the pub in Eastbourne