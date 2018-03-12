Looking ahead to EODS’ magical summer Shakespearean comedy

The production team behind this year’s open air Shakespeare from Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society (EODS) is on the lookout for any would-be Oberons or Titanias.

The group will hold a familiarisation meeting for this year’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at their centre at 96 Seaside BN22 7QP on Thursday March 22 at 7.30pm and is asking for anyone interested in being involved whether onstage, backstage or front-of-house to come along.

Award-winning director Sandra Tomlinson will outline her vision for the production and will be delighted to answer any questions.

Sandra who has hardly drawn breath since directing Ibsen’s A Doll’s House for The Stables Theatre this March in Hastings is ready to start rehearsals for this perennial favourite.

Sandra directed the successful Twelfth Night for EODS at the Italian Gardens in 2015. Auditions will be held at the EODS Centre on Sunday March 25 from 10.30am.

This popular romantic comedy details the events surrounding the marriage of the Duke of Athens, including the adventures of four young lovers and the hilarious Rude Mechanicals (a group of incompetent amateur actors) who are manipulated by the antics of the fairies inhabiting the woods.

EODS is thrilled to announce that the Sea Gypsies, Eastbourne’s much-loved belly dancing troupe will again be joining the cast, with leader Alison Lee-Eyre arranging choreography.

EODS has been performing Shakespeare at the Italian Gardens at Holywell for nearly 20 years, and productions have gone from strength to strength, now boasting high quality audience marquees and professional lighting rigs alongside a refreshment tent which will again provide an array of homemade cakes with a selection of alcoholic drinks, tea and coffee. Performances are nightly at 7.30pm from July 25 - to August 4 (no performance Sunday July 29). Tickets available from the Devonshire Park Theatre box office, online or from 01323 412000 from May 1. For more information or to request audition details please contact the Production Manager Liz Beeching at beechings@btinternet.com.