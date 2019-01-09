Look behind you! It’s Snow White panto at Polegate

Polegate Drama Group presents Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs from this weekend in a show packed comedy, sensational song-and-dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery.

Snow White will be played by Heather Tingley in what is Polegate’s 48th traditional family pantomime.

Performances take place on Sat Jan 12 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sun Jan 13 at 2.30pm, Tue Jan 15 at 7.30pm, Wed Jan 16 at 7.30pm, Thu Jan 17 at 7.30pm, Fri Jan 18 at 7.30pm, Sat Jan 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sun Jan 20 at 2.30pm. Tickets (£10.50 for adults and £7 for under 15s) are available from www.polegatedramagroup.com and from Archers estate agents, 01323 483348.

