Look behind you! It is time for Cinderella panto in Eastbourne

Don’t be late for the ball! - Cinderella opens at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday December 7.

Cinders and her gang will be entertaining families until January 13 in a spectacular pantomime packed with fun and all the tradition we love so much.

Cinderella stars funny-man Tucker as Buttons and Martyn Knight as one half of the ugliest sisters around, Marjorie Hardup, with hugely experienced performer Scott St Martyn making his Eastbourne debut as Floribunda Hardup.

Impressionist Hilary O’Neil takes the tiara as Fairy Godmother with Laura Baldwin, fresh from West End hit Eugenius as Cinderella and Katherine Glover – who many will recognise as Dick from last years’ Dick Whittington – as Prince Charming.

Tickets from £14.50. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

