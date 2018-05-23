Locked in a room to confront those painful betrayals

Regardless of weather forecasts for June there’s going to be a major chill in the air at the Devonshire Park Theatre with a new adaptation based on a short story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The Nightmare Room will be presented from June 26-30.

A terrifying game of twists and turns will lead the audience down a nail-biting journey of marital infidelity and betrayed friendships as two women are locked in a room with one bottle of deadly poison.

This adrenalin-filled thriller tells the tale of revenge and lust as two friends play a deadly game of Russian roulette, but all might not be as it seems.

Helen has known Catherine for years, they are the best of friends, but when Helen regains consciousness in a locked room her friend, Catherine, has become her captor. This deliciously dark and wonderfully wicked thriller will keep the audience guessing until the final terrifying turn.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is most noted for his stories about the detective Sherlock Holmes, but he was a prolific writer whose other works included fantasy and science fiction stories, plays, romances, poetry, non-fiction, historical novels and short stories including The Nightmare Room.

The tension will be racked up to breaking point in this unusual and affecting chiller.

Tickets are priced from £16 with nightly performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Book now for The Nightmare Room at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk the Friends of the Devonshire Park Theatre provides audio description service for all week-long productions.